ACKO Tech appoints Siddharth Vinayak Patankar as Chief Content Officer

Siddharth, known for his work in auto journalism, brings 25 years of experience in curating content across various media platforms, including his role at NDTV for almost two decades. Siddharth started his career with NDTV in 1999 & donned many hats - Senior primetime news anchor, financial correspondent, producer, and chief editor-Auto. He had, in his years at NDTV, conceived all the automobile-based content for the NDTV network - including the annual car and bike Awards, and the Auto Prime band of programming which was launched in 2014. He was one of the key drivers behind – carandbike.com – the country's 2nd largest auto portal. Siddharth is the first Asian journalist to have been appointed as Executive Director on the steering committee of the prestigious World Car Awards. In 2021 he was elevated to vice chairman of the global awards programme.