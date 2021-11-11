Beco’s latest ad takes a dig at Vim products with ‘Vimla ka Humla’

“Everyone talks about the idea of sustainable living, but when it comes to real adoption, we are still sticking to harmful products, which are not only bad for the earth, but also dangerous for every member in the family. We allow them to be used in our house and fall for highly advertised brands by big multinationals. This needs to stop. Using technology, every product of Beco is naturally sourced and uses no harmful chemicals - making them safe for daily use, and are available at affordable pricing.”