Beco’s latest ad takes a dig at Vim products with ‘Vimla ka Humla’

In its latest ad campaign for its range of home care and cleaning products, Beco, a D2C home, kitchen and personal care brand, takes a dig at HUL’s Vim Dishwash products. It features an ad within an ad with ‘Vimla ka Humla’ - a humorous take on the dishwash bar’s ‘Power of 100 lemons’ ad.
The campaign, designed and created by ^ a t o m Network, features Beco's new brand ambassador, Bollywood actress and environmental conservationist Dia Mirza. This is her first major campaign for Beco ever since coming on board as the new face of the brand and an investor earlier this month.
Through the dig at the popular dishwash liquid, the campaign aims to convey that these products bought off the shelves are harmful for not only the environment, but also health. It urges consumers to switch to Beco’s eco-friendly and chemical-free range of home cleaners, laundry liquids and wipes, which are made without harmful chemicals.
Akanksha Gupta, lead - marketing, Beco, said, "The homecare category hasn’t seen much innovation for the past 20 years, let alone the sustainable space. Consumers are looking at the same predictive ads, falling for them and unknowingly consuming these products out of habit. However, the fact of the matter is that solutions created by the FMCG brands years ago, haven't been reinvented and, therefore, are leading to unhealthy consumption."
"Moreover, customers don’t even know that their basic essentials like tissues and cleaners can be harmful. Being India’s first natural homecare brand, we want to change and are changing the way people buy these products. Positioning Beco in a captivating, easy to understand and impactful fashion, we are bringing in the much-needed disruption. This campaign is just the beginning to a more consumer-focused, data-led and creative-technology interspersed brand that we’re in the process of building."
The 50-second film emphasises that though most over the counter cleaners clean the homes, the high levels of toxic and carcinogenic chemicals present in them pose a health risk.
Yash Kulshrestha, CCO, ^ a t o m, added, “Truth is the most powerful sword a brand can possess. We just took it out of the sheath and presented it in a hard-hitting, yet entertaining way. The integrated campaign starts with a set of teasers, followed by multiple films starring Dia Mirza. These talk about chemicals left on your dishes after cleaning them with regular dishwashing liquid and how they may contain carcinogenic substances.”
“The category is brimming with loud and look-alike ads with superficial claims. It helped us mount our narrative and highlight the grim part in a more palatable way. We are lucky to have a brave client and an ambassador like Dia Mirza, who trusted in our suggestions on how to establish and own a strong equity in the space of eco-friendly household products. The campaign is also supported by multiple digital activities, which will help in delivering the short-term business metrics as well.”
Aditya Ruia, co-founder of Beco, had this to say, “This campaign aligns with Beco's vision of helping consumers live a more eco-friendly and chemical-free lifestyle. Dia Mirza, a champion for the cause of sustainability, communicates a very clear intent to cultivate the habit of using naturally sourced products.”
“Everyone talks about the idea of sustainable living, but when it comes to real adoption, we are still sticking to harmful products, which are not only bad for the earth, but also dangerous for every member in the family. We allow them to be used in our house and fall for highly advertised brands by big multinationals. This needs to stop. Using technology, every product of Beco is naturally sourced and uses no harmful chemicals - making them safe for daily use, and are available at affordable pricing.”
Credits:
Chief creative officer: Yash Kulshrestha
National creative director and vice president: Ananda Sen
Creative team: Pratik Chavan, Rajat Patekar
Planning lead: Ruma Singhal
Account management lead: Ruhee Chamadia, Goonj Sardana
Production house: Another Idea productions
Director: Jeet Lotia
Producer: Gaurav Gandhi