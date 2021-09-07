Britannia Bourbon's new TVC celebrates 'Original Friendship'

Vinay Subramanyam, VP Marketing, Britannia Industries said, "Britannia Bourbon is the original chocolatey biscuit treat that has delighted India since 1955. For over 65 years, Britannia Bourbon has been enjoyed across generations in almost every Indian household. Millions of Indians have enjoyed Britannia Bourbon with their friends and the brand has been an essential character in the stories of India’s youth that we associate with our friends. We are really excited to introduce Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar as the new gang of friends. They have brought alive the brand idea in a fun and wicked way.”As the trio are known to be friends on and off the field, the story seems relatable to every friends’ gang. The film, created by McCann India- South, shows Pandya pulling a prank on Iyer and Chahar by pretending to share the last Bourbon biscuit in the pack whereas he has hidden the other two remaining pieces.