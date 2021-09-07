Britannia Bourbon's new TVC celebrates 'Original Friendship'

Featuring Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar, the TVC highlights the desirability of the chocolaty biscuit.
Britannia Bourbon’s new campaign featuring Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar celebrates ‘original friendship’. In line with their earlier #BourbonFriendsForever campaign, the TVC brings out the desire for the biscuit by showing that even best friends do not want to share it.
Vinay Subramanyam, VP Marketing, Britannia Industries said, "Britannia Bourbon is the original chocolatey biscuit treat that has delighted India since 1955. For over 65 years, Britannia Bourbon has been enjoyed across generations in almost every Indian household. Millions of Indians have enjoyed Britannia Bourbon with their friends and the brand has been an essential character in the stories of India’s youth that we associate with our friends. We are really excited to introduce Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar as the new gang of friends. They have brought alive the brand idea in a fun and wicked way.”As the trio are known to be friends on and off the field, the story seems relatable to every friends’ gang. The film, created by McCann India- South, shows Pandya pulling a prank on Iyer and Chahar by pretending to share the last Bourbon biscuit in the pack whereas he has hidden the other two remaining pieces.
Sambit Mohanty, Head of Creative - South, McCann Worldgroup said, “When you pull a fast one over a friend and it’s all in good fun, you know the friendship’s got to be original. Pretty much the sentiment captured in our new film for Britannia Bourbon - the original bourbon. For it depicts a friendship built on a solid foundation of wickedness, inappropriateness and shenanigans – with Britannia Bourbon at the heart of it!”
With many biscuit brands launching their own Bourbon biscuits, the TVC ends with a reminder for its consumers that they are the “Original Britannia Bourbon”.
The theme of friendship has been integral in Britannia Bourbon TVCs for a while now. In 2017 also the brand had released a TVC along the same lines- the biscuit being so irresistible that even friends do not want to share it.