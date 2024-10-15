Ahteram Uddin joins Kahoot as VP commercial in APAC region. Prior to this role, he was working with Bitsmedia as chief business officer. He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Ahteram has spent the last two decades working in diverse roles within the digital media industry. He specialises in commercial strategies, business development, market analysis, and competitive intelligence.

Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations like Tik Tok, Mediastar, Opera, ABP Group, Times Internet, and more.