Alin Choubey joins SW Network as business head - Delhi

Reflecting on his new role, Alin Choubey expressed, “I am thrilled to join SW Network, at this critical juncture. Raghav and Pranav's unwavering commitment to creative and operational excellence resonated deeply with me. I am eager to bring my experience to the table, contributing to the continued growth of our clients and enhancing the strategic capabilities of our agency. Together, we will strive to achieve a perfect balance between scale and innovation, delivering exceptional results for our partners.”