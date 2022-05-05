Alliance Insurance Brokers appoints Randeep Bhatia as Vice President- Digital Sales

The appointment is in line with the company’s strategic vision to expand its digital footprint in business, and drive growth across the country.
Alliance Insurance Brokers, one of India’s leading insurance service providers, risk managers and reinsurance brokers, announced that the company has appointed Randeep Bhatia as the vice president, digital sales. The appointment is in line with the company’s strategic vision to expand its digital footprint in business, and drive growth across the country.
In his new role, Bhatia will lead the digital sales portfolio for Alliance’s insurance pan India. He will be responsible for building the digital sales ecosystem that can leverage the vast existing business of Alliance. He will accentuate the strong brand value that Alliance Insurance has created in the market, and focus on scaling up the business, using digital as one of the key pillars.
Aatur Thakkar co-founder and director at Alliance Insurance Brokers said, “We look forward to his vast experience in digital sales and hope that under his leadership, our digital sales team will grow and offer more innovative solutions to consumers. The knowledge and experience that he brings to the table is unparalleled. We welcome him and hope this will be a fruitful association for him, as well as the company.”
Randeep Bhatia, VP- Digital Sales, on his new appointment, commented, “It is an exciting opportunity to be working with Alliance Insurance Brokers and I look forward to the challenges and opportunities Alliance Insurance will offer me. Currently, the company is providing the best insurance solutions to their consumers and is uniquely positioned to address the needs of SME insurance, corporate insurance, aviation insurance, sports insurance, to name a few. I am looking forward to developing new sales strategies to expand the existing business of Alliance Insurance and hope to bring in a more structured approach to its entire business eco-system.”
Randeep started his career at TATA Coffee and moved on to Marriott International as Strategic Sales Manager. He held the position of Corporate Sales Manager at Jet Airways and was managing the overall sales and revenues of the company at American Express and Monster.com.