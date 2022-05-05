Alliance Insurance Brokers appoints Randeep Bhatia as Vice President- Digital Sales

Randeep Bhatia, VP- Digital Sales, on his new appointment, commented, “It is an exciting opportunity to be working with Alliance Insurance Brokers and I look forward to the challenges and opportunities Alliance Insurance will offer me. Currently, the company is providing the best insurance solutions to their consumers and is uniquely positioned to address the needs of SME insurance, corporate insurance, aviation insurance, sports insurance, to name a few. I am looking forward to developing new sales strategies to expand the existing business of Alliance Insurance and hope to bring in a more structured approach to its entire business eco-system.”