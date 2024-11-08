Amazon’s Principal PR Nikhil Gulati moves on

Nikhil Gulati has announced his departure from Amazon after a tenure of three and a half years. Most recently, he held the role of Principal PR, where he led communication strategies for reputational crises and managed media relations across India. Gulati joined Amazon in July 2021 as Public Relations Manager.

In a LinkedIn post, he reflected on his decision, saying, "Amazon was my 10-year Plan, but there was a twist in the middle that I wasn’t prepared for. I was made an offer I couldn’t refuse and I decided to take a leap of faith, even if it meant stepping away from my 10-year plan. Sometimes life presents us with choices that take us off the path we expected, and we just have to trust the journey"

Gulati’s career spans roles with Ford India, The Wall Street Journal, Star India, and the Press Trust of India, among others. His expertise includes news writing, editing, strategic and corporate communications, brand building, campaign planning, and crisis management.