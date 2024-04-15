Amit Dhanuka joins forces with Shashank Khaitan at Mentor Disciple Entertainment as a partner

Talking about the collaboration, Shashank Khaitan remarked, "I am super excited to partner with Amit Dhanuka in Mentor Disciple Entertainment. This partnership is personally and professionally special to me in equal measure. Our association dates back 16 years, as Amit is a friend of the family and one of the first people I interacted with in a professional capacity, fresh out of film school. His experience of over 25 years in the film industry with Zee, Star, Sony and his last stint with Lionsgate adds a great dimension to Mentor Disciple Entertainment. Collectively our vision is to grow MDE into a company creating local and global content. We want to be the focal point, where established talent and new talent can find a home and express their voices.”