Amit Dhanuka joins forces with Shashank Khaitan at Mentor Disciple Entertainment as a partner

The duo plans to collaborate on creating theatrical movies, web series, and various content for various platforms.
Amit Dhanuka, a seasoned industry leader with a background in shaping the Indian entertainment landscape, has joined forces with filmmaker Shashank Khaitan at Mentor Disciple Entertainment as a partner.
Bringing experience garnered from a tenure at Lionsgate Play India, where he played a role in the establishment of Lionsgate Play in India and Southeast Asia, Dhanuka assumes a key position as a partner. Together, the duo will be working towards creating theatrical movies and web series, along with a range of content for various platforms.
In a career spanning over 25 years, Dhanuka has played instrumental roles at Lionsgate Play, Star TV, Zee, and Sony.
Mentor Disciple recently partnered with Trigger Happy Studios and Hakuhodo for a multi-slate engagement.
Talking about the collaboration, Shashank Khaitan remarked, "I am super excited to partner with Amit Dhanuka in Mentor Disciple Entertainment. This partnership is personally and professionally special to me in equal measure. Our association dates back 16 years, as Amit is a friend of the family and one of the first people I interacted with in a professional capacity, fresh out of film school. His experience of over 25 years in the film industry with Zee, Star, Sony and his last stint with Lionsgate adds a great dimension to Mentor Disciple Entertainment. Collectively our vision is to grow MDE into a company creating local and global content. We want to be the focal point, where established talent and new talent can find a home and express their voices.”
Amit Dhanuka echoed Khaitan’s sentiment, stating, “I am thrilled to be partnering with Shashank in the next phase of my career as we set up Mentor Disciple Entertainment to be the destination for content and talent. I have always admired Shashank’s work and creativity. We share common values which are reflected in the name of our company. Our shared vision for the company, grounded in integrity and creativity, fuels our ambition to cultivate a diverse ecosystem where talent flourishes and authentic narratives resonate with audiences worldwide.”
With a alliance forged on mutual admiration and a collective commitment to excellence, Amit Dhanuka and Shashank Khaitan are poised to chart a transformative course in the Indian entertainment industry.