Amit Golia joins data-driven fintech platform MarketsMojo as its group CEO

MarketsMojo, a data-driven fintech platform that provides comprehensive coverage of equity research, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Amit Golia as group CEO. With over 23 years of experience in the capital markets industry, Amit Golia brings expertise and a track record in driving business growth and digital transformation. He will spearhead growth initiatives to elevate MarketsMojo to the next level.
In his most recent role, Amit led investments and neo-banking initiatives for Tata Digital. Prior to that, he served as chief business officer at SBICAP Securities, where he played a pivotal role in the company's digital transformation, reinforcing its position as a forward-looking organisation.
Amit was also a founding member and chief business officer at Axis Securities, driving innovation and growth, and served as SVP and head of Digital Business at Motilal Oswal Securities.
Welcoming Amit to the team, Mohit Batra, founder, MarketsMojo, said, "We are delighted to have Amit Golia join us as our new Group CEO. His joining comes at a pivotal time as we plan to venture into wealth management. His extensive experience and proven leadership in the capital markets and digital transformation align perfectly with our mission to empower investors with the best tools and insights. We are confident that Amit's innovative approach and vision will drive MarketsMojo to new heights."
Commenting on joining MarketsMojo, Amit Golia said, "I am thrilled to join the outstanding team at MarketsMojo, pioneers in providing unbiased research on all listed stocks to empower customers in making informed decisions and receiving top-notch portfolio management services. With India's ongoing growth trajectory and low equity penetration, there is a significant demand for diverse wealth management solutions to kickstart investment journeys. Our goal is to establish a wealth management platform that helps customers understand investment products, decide where to invest, manage portfolios based on risk profiles, and educate themselves on all investment opportunities. We are committed to delivering this through our unique research tools, cutting-edge technology, big data, and AI. Our primary objective is to ensure that all Indians become well-informed investors.”
Amit Golia began his career in the capital markets industry in 2000. Over the past two decades, he has established large businesses and led them to leadership positions marked by growth and profitability. His acumen, mindset, and digital-first approach have been instrumental in delivering exceptional customer experiences, staying ahead of industry trends, and nurturing top talent.