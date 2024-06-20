Amit Golia joins data-driven fintech platform MarketsMojo as its group CEO

Commenting on joining MarketsMojo, Amit Golia said, "I am thrilled to join the outstanding team at MarketsMojo, pioneers in providing unbiased research on all listed stocks to empower customers in making informed decisions and receiving top-notch portfolio management services. With India's ongoing growth trajectory and low equity penetration, there is a significant demand for diverse wealth management solutions to kickstart investment journeys. Our goal is to establish a wealth management platform that helps customers understand investment products, decide where to invest, manage portfolios based on risk profiles, and educate themselves on all investment opportunities. We are committed to delivering this through our unique research tools, cutting-edge technology, big data, and AI. Our primary objective is to ensure that all Indians become well-informed investors.”