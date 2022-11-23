Amit Srivastava joins leadership team of B2B venture ‘SixthSense’

Speaking on the occasion, Nalini George – director of Human Resources, Rakuten India stated, ‘Delivering game-changing solutions to clients is our primary focus and pushes us to be innovative across every business activity, especially building meaningful client relations through sales and brand equity. With his excellent and dynamic record of leading sales teams to successful outcomes, Amit completely embodies Rakuten India’s innovation and customer-oriented values. Under his leadership, we have seen Indian markets respond extremely positively to SixthSense and believe his passion for supporting others to achieve their vision will continue to strengthen our portfolio”.

Amit added, “I am delighted to be spearheading Sales & Marketing for SixthSense. We continue to enhance our pioneering software value propositions with more modules, and are capable of substantially improving digital systems management with round-the-clock observability of development, operations, and data.”