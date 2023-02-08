Amitesh Banerjee joins BeanstalkAsia as Senior Vice President

Amitesh is a seasoned positive integrated communications disruptor with several years of multi-country and multi-domain experience. He started his journey with advertising in JWT - Dubai, worked with ITC hotels in marketing in India and then moved to Sri Lanka as marketing director, New Zealand Dairy Board. Amitesh completed a 14-year successful assignment in integrated communications with the Seychelles Marketing Board as Head of Communications, where the Chairman was the President of the Republic of Seychelles. After his return to India Amitesh worked in senior positions with Global and Indian Communications firms. These include Perfect Relations, Comma Consulting, Genesis Burson-Marsteller, Adfactors, Cominscient group, Vinsan World and recently H+K Strategies India. He also worked with the Della Group as head of corporate communications.