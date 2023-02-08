Amitesh Banerjee joins BeanstalkAsia as Senior Vice President

Previosuly, he was with Hill+Knowlton Strategies as Senior Consultant.
BeanstalkAsia, a leading Integrated Marketing Communications firm is on track to sustainable progress with ambitious growth plans. Amitesh Banerjee has joined BeanstalkAsia as senior vice president to add impetus to this thrust - boosting capabilities and business growth.
Amitesh is a seasoned positive integrated communications disruptor with several years of multi-country and multi-domain experience. He started his journey with advertising in JWT - Dubai, worked with ITC hotels in marketing in India and then moved to Sri Lanka as marketing director, New Zealand Dairy Board. Amitesh completed a 14-year successful assignment in integrated communications with the Seychelles Marketing Board as Head of Communications, where the Chairman was the President of the Republic of Seychelles. After his return to India Amitesh worked in senior positions with Global and Indian Communications firms. These include Perfect Relations, Comma Consulting, Genesis Burson-Marsteller, Adfactors, Cominscient group, Vinsan World and recently H+K Strategies India. He also worked with the Della Group as head of corporate communications.
Commenting on this senior leadership appointment Upendra Singh Thakur, Founder & Director, BeanstalkAsia, said, “As an established Integrated Marketing Communications firm, we are pro-actively building our talent and capacities to equip for our aggressive growth and business plan for India, Nepal and other international markets in the pipeline. We are delighted to have Amitesh onboard. His rich experience and diverse background complement our growth ambitions.”
Malini Sharma Thakur, co-founder & director, BeanstalkAsia, further added, “Amitesh comes with years of valuable experience in communications. We are looking forward to working together to achieve further excellence and growth in our integrated offerings, especially reputation management.”
Amitesh expressed, “I am very excited about my new journey and will relentlessly pursue the purpose of BeanstalkAsia by adding new milestones. I firmly believe in purpose-led Integrated Marketing Communications, a valuable business tool to leverage for sustainable success.”