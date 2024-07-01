Ampverse DMI appoints Sona Mazumdar to head its newly launched marketing solutions unit

With over two decades of experience of working across diverse entertainment sectors in India, she excels in structured problem-solving, data analysis, and strategic execution, making her a trusted advisor to Board and C-level stakeholders. She has been instrumental in forging the joint venture between DMI and Ampverse.

Commenting on Sona’s appointment, Charlie Baillie, CEO of Ampverse, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Sona Mazumdar as the GM of our marketing solutions vertical.

A seasoned professional, Sona has a proven track record in crafting impactful campaigns and building robust client relationships. Her expertise aligns perfectly with our

vision to revolutionize brand engagement within and beyond the gaming community in India.

With Sona's strategic vision and extensive experience, we are confident in our ability to set new standards in marketing excellence and drive our ambitious growth objectives, creating a lasting impact in this dynamic market."