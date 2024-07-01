Ampverse DMI appoints Sona Mazumdar to head its newly launched marketing solutions unit

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Sona has previously served as the chief partnership officer at Kidzania for eight years.
Ampverse DMI, a gaming and entertainment sector company, has announced the appointment of Sona Mazumdar as the head of its newly launched marketing solutions unit targeted to revolutionise the Indian Gaming market. Having successfully collaborated with over 300 top brands such as Porsche, Samsung, Riot Games, KFC, and Coca-Cola across Asia, Ampverse aims to replicate its Southeast Asian success in the Indian market.
Sona Mazumdar, known for her proven track record in spearheading transformative marketing initiatives, will lead this new venture, driving growth and innovation in the gaming sector for Ampverse DMI in India. A seasoned professional, Sona has previously served as the chief partnership officer at Kidzania for eight years. Being a part of the initial leadership team; Sona played a pivotal role in forging key long term strategic partnerships for the company and helped scale the business.
With over two decades of experience of working across diverse entertainment sectors in India, she excels in structured problem-solving, data analysis, and strategic execution, making her a trusted advisor to Board and C-level stakeholders. She has been instrumental in forging the joint venture between DMI and Ampverse.
Commenting on Sona’s appointment, Charlie Baillie, CEO of Ampverse, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Sona Mazumdar as the GM of our marketing solutions vertical.
A seasoned professional, Sona has a proven track record in crafting impactful campaigns and building robust client relationships. Her expertise aligns perfectly with our
vision to revolutionize brand engagement within and beyond the gaming community in India.
With Sona's strategic vision and extensive experience, we are confident in our ability to set new standards in marketing excellence and drive our ambitious growth objectives, creating a lasting impact in this dynamic market."
An industry veteran in media and entertainment, Sona is also known for her role as an evangelist, combining gaming and entertainment to showcase this powerful medium for brands to reach millennials, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha. She specializes in creating, proposing, and developing medium-term brand alliances and partnerships with CMOs and brand leaders across multiple gaming,
esports, and digital entertainment sectors.
“The gaming industry has always captivated me with its limitless potential for creativity and connection. I see immense potential in India to enhance how brands connect and engage with Gen Z and Gen Alpha through gaming," remarked Sona Mazumdar. “My focus will be on building strong partnerships, leading innovative initiatives, and implementing
strategies that will redefine engagement in this dynamic market. Ampverse DMI's established ecosystem and commitment to innovation provide a solid foundation to bring global best practices and localized strategies to our clients."enabling us to provide them
with a one stop shop solution for reaching out to the TG"
Sona's leadership is extended to a honorary role as the National President of the Gaming, Esports and Digital Entertainment Council at Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI), where her role is to include more women professionals in this fast-growing gaming industry, laying out key action points and organizing industry-expanding discussions.
Sona is one of the founding members of COGS (Changemakers of Gurgaon@Scale), where she works with the community to create transformation projects, including efforts to convert Gurgaon into one of the world's top 50 most sustainable cities.
As part of the core team, Neha Sethi Mehta will be leading Sales, based in Gurgaon. Neha brings a wealth of experience from her previous role as the Regional Lead for Kidzania for seven years being a key contributor for the organization.