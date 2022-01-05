Anand Rajwanshi, former Publicis Groupe AVP joins Penta Esports as Chief Creative Officer

Says Penta Esports chief creative officer Anand Rajwanshi, “I was fortunate to be in the first batch of people who were responsible for starting the gaming industry in India. Having worked in several verticals, I feel gaming is the only domain to challenge every talent present in me. This perhaps is the reason I call it my first love. Getting back into gaming is the full circle that I needed. I look forward to teaming up with movers and shakers of esports in India.”