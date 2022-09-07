Anant Srivastava appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Bollyboom

Anant Srivastava, COO, Bollyboom, said, “Bollyboom has been a pioneer and leader in the Bollywood Dance Music space and has set many benchmarks over the past decade. From a single format show, the IP has evolved into multiple formats including Arenas, Club Nights, Campus Tours and Occasions. In the past six months the brand expanded beyond a ground entertainment show to a 360-degree experience through the launch of Bollyboom Clubs across Mumbai and Goa. I am excited to join the team in the midst of such a rapid Business Transformation as we expand the IP across formats and geographies, as also expand our Digital Footprint to become Bollywood’s first holistic Digital Content Company. I look forward to using the current size and scale of the IP to propel us to a faster growth trajectory to ensure Bollyboom becomes a holistic aspirational 360-degree ON-GROUND X ONLINE LIFESTYLE BRAND for its fan community.”