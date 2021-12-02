Ankit Taparia from Mahindra joins Yulu as Head of Marketing

Taparia brings in a rich experience in marketing, and has built and scaled some iconic mobility brands.
Ankit Taparia is joining Yulu as the Head of Marketing. In this new role, his primary responsibilities will be to make Yulu synonymous with sustainable mobility and an undisputed leader in the shared mobility space.
Having launched and managed some of the iconic Indian auto brands, in his last assignment as Deputy General Manager - Marketing, Taparia was the Head for Mahindra's largest volume PV brand, Bolero. Taparia brings with him a deep understanding of mobility business and a rich experience of branding, marketing, and business delivery.
On the appointment, Taparia said, “Yulu is a purpose-led business trying to sustainably & inclusively solve some very pressing problems around urban mobility. It has a deep market understanding, business agility, technology strength and integrated operations ecosystem needed to respond to changing mobility needs and emerging new segments, at scale. I am very excited to join this fantastic team at Yulu that is leveraging innovation and technology to make a difference to the planet, one city at a time.”
Amit Gupta, co-founder – Yulu, added “Ankit joins Yulu at a pivotal phase in our growth journey when our use case has expanded significantly from moving people to now moving goods too for the last mile. He resonates with our objective of building a new age brand Yulu as a category synonym and driving a strengthened narrative around the potential of electric mobility. I am looking forward to this phase of our journey, enriched by his domain knowledge, and attitude of innovation."
Yulu is a front runner in electric mobility. Hence, in addition to business growth, our role in Yulu is to grow the category by bringing in thought leadership and innovation, Taparia added, so that it percolates first into public conversations and then into their mobility considerations. Strengthening the narrative around the impact and attractiveness of electric mobility using shared, smart and small vehicles is our key focus. Also, scaling up demand for new business lines and the next round of growth will be another key priority, Taparia said.