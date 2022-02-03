Ankur Sharma to be part of Instamojo’s founding team, named co-founder

Sharing his thoughts on being added to the co-founding team, Ankur Sharma, Chief of Growth and Data & Co-founder, Instamojo said, “Instamojo has been a highly rewarding experience for me so far, and I am grateful for the opportunities I have had to contribute to the growth of the brand, from a fintech platform to a digital solution provider. Today, with the e-commerce sector on the rise, Instamojo has tailored tools to enable small and medium businesses in the country to operate digitally. In my new role as co-founder, my goal is to take Instamojo to new heights and ensure that our products provide innovative support for small businesses.”