Antara Senior Care appoints Rohit Khatua as EVP and Head of Marketing and Communications

Antara Senior Care, a Max Group company, has announced the appointment of Rohit Khatua as the executive vice president and head of marketing and communications.
Rohit Khatua joins Antara with over 20 years of experience in marketing and communications, bringing a wealth of knowledge and leadership in the areas of brand positioning and marketing strategy, honed through his successful career across various industries. With previous roles in FMCG, financial services, and real estate organisations, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to reinvent and redefine brand positioning for corporate brands across large businesses. He has previously worked with marque companies including Castrol India, Bombay Stock Exchange, Times Group, and global prop-tech leader, Planet Smart City, among others.
As the executive vice president and head of marketing and communications for Antara Senior Care, Rohit Khatua will be responsible for overseeing and driving strategic initiatives across Antara’s various lines of business. He will also play a key role in guiding the overall business strategy, growth, and development of the organisation.
Rohit will be responsible for driving marketing strategy and positioning the brand as a leader in the senior care industry. His expertise will enable Antara to create more constructive consumer propositions. He will lead the development of comprehensive marketing campaigns and market activations to engage with customers and stakeholders effectively.
Speaking about his appointment, Rohit Khatua said, "I am delighted to join the Max Group and contribute to Antara’s mission to provide exceptional senior care services. I look forward to leveraging my experience and skills to strengthen the brand's position in the market and create meaningful connections with our audience. Building on the rich legacy of service, trust and expertise of the Max Group, the amazing team at Antara is developing and delivering solutions to improve and enrich quality of life for our seniors and their families, and I am excited to be a part of this journey."
Rajit Mehta, MD & CEO Antara Senior Care, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Rohit to our leadership team. His extensive experience and proven track record in driving business results and brand positioning will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our operations. We believe his strategic insights and expertise will propel Antara to new heights, enabling us to make a positive impact in the lives of seniors."