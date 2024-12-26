Anupama Bhimrajka joins foundit as Vice President- Marketing

foundit, jobs and talent platform and a Quess company, announced the appointment of three key leaders. The company has appointed Pranay Kale as chief revenue and growth officer, Anupama Bhimrajka as vice president of marketing, and Tanesh Arora as vice president of candidate services.

Pranay Kale, Chief Revenue and Growth Officer

As chief revenue and growth officer, Kale will lead sales across the APAC and Middle East regions, focusing on growth and operational excellence. Prior to joining foundit, Kale was the vice president of key accounts at LeadSquared. He’s also held key roles at HighRadius, and Dun & Bradstreet, with over 19 years of experience in SaaS and IT sales, specialising in business development, sales leadership, and strategic planning across the BFSI and NBFSI sectors.

Anupama Bhimrajka will lead the marketing function at foundit as the vice president - marketing, driving growth across the APAC and Middle East regions. Prior to joining foundit, Bhimrajka was the head of consumer marketing at Lenovo India. With over 20 years of experience in brand management and communication, she has led marketing teams at Lenovo India and Café Coffee Day. She also played key roles in business operations at global advertising agencies such as Ogilvy, McCann, and Saatchi & Saatchi.

Tanesh Arora, Vice President of Candidate Services

In the new role of vice president of candidate services, Tanesh Arora will oversee candidate services, enhancing user experience and operational excellence. Previously, he scaled foundit’s consumer business as general manager and later drove growth at ISDC Global. He has held leadership roles at Airtel, Tata Teleservices, and Evalueserve, and brings over 20 years of expertise in sales, marketing, and strategic partnerships across the B2C and B2B sectors.

Welcoming these appointments, V Suresh, chief executive officer at foundit, said, “I am excited to welcome our new leaders to the foundit team. Their combined experience and expertise will be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth and innovation. Their guidance will be invaluable to the team as we continue to connect top talent with leading organisations. I am confident that their contributions will significantly strengthen our position as a premier jobs and talent platform.”