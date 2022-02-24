AppsFlyer appoints Ritu Sharma as its new Country Manager in India

Ritu Sharma, country manager AppsFlyer India, said, “I am pleased to assume this new role and responsibility at AppsFlyer. Owing to the tectonic shifts in the app economy, India is an exciting and challenging market. App marketers require a 360-degree view of how they can grow their campaigns better while navigating from attribution to fraud, measurement, and privacy. My crucial mandate will be to grow AppsFlyer as the leading attribution and measurement partner and position ourselves as the go-to consultants for app marketers across categories. A new area of opportunity is to provide strategies for new start-ups and emerging super apps in the country. I am looking forward to working with the incredibly talented India team at AppsFlyer in its next phase of growth.”