Ashirvad by Aliaxis appoints Partha Basu as managing director

Ashirvad by Aliaxis, a leader in pipes and fittings, has appointed Partha Basu as managing director. The announcement was made by Alia xis’ headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Basu, who previously held the role of acting divisional CEO for India, will now lead the Bengaluru-headquartered compan y’s 5,000-strong workforce. His extensive experience in leadership, finance, supply chain, and business transformation has positioned him to steer the company into one of the fastes t-growing markets for infrastr ucture and construction solutions.

Thierry Vanlancker, managing director, Aliaxis, said, “Partha Basu has played an instrumental role since joining Aliaxis in 2023. His leadership has been key in strengthening the India divi sion, enhancing governance, an d driving profitable growth.”

Basu, referring to his new role, stated, “I am excited to lead Ashirvad Pipes, a strong brand with values that resonate deeply with me. I look forward to building a performance-driven culture while upholding the company’s inclusive values .”

With over 30 years of experience, Basu’s career spans leadership roles at AkzoNobel, Coca-Cola, and KPMG. Beyond his corporate work, Bas u is a published author and th ought leader in career develoment. His 2022 book Outskill, published by HarperCollins, of fers insights into navigating corporate life post-pandemic. He is also a sought-after spea ker and mentor on topics of le adership, business strategy, business transformation, and pr ofessional growth.