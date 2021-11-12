Ashish Bhasin moves on from Dentsu

After 13 years of working with the agency, Bhasin seeks early retirement.
Dentsu international has confirmed that Ashish Bhasin, CEO dentsu APAC & Chairman India is seeking early retirement from dentsu after 13 years with the business. It is his last day today.
The statement mentions, “We will announce a successor in due course. To manage this transition, Simon Jones, CFO APAC & Belli Mathanda, COO APAC will work closely with our global CEO, Wendy Clark, who will have a greater focus on the region during this time supported by the APAC executive team.”
Dentsu believes that “its strong team is well placed to continue the positive transformation underway in the region as we simplify how we operate and bring together our leading capabilities in service of our clients in Creative, Media and CXM to realise our global ambition to be the most integrated agency network in the world.”
While the agency is in the final stages of its search and appointment of a new CEO in India, Peter Huijboom will continue his interim, day-to-day leadership of the business with the India leadership team.
Commenting on the development, Bhasin released an official statement: “I have had a wonderful 13+ years and have enjoyed leading dentsu India and dentsu APAC. In this journey, I was lucky to have a brilliant team, very supportive colleagues and have made some lovely friends for life. Dentsu is a great company and I wish them the very best.”
The statement goes on to read: “I am unable to comment on my future plans for now but in the meanwhile, I am really looking forward to going to Harvard for the Advanced Management Program, for which I have secured admission for the next semester.”