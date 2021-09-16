What will the new dentsu look like?

Shiv Sethuraman, founder of The New Business, a business acquisition service for communication agencies, (that helps them prepare for pitches), says, "Yes, it is an issue and clients might be apprehensive about the loss of an agency brand they're familiar with and love. Clients will have to be reassured. There might even be an odd client who may choose to exit, but I'm sure the network has calculated the pros and cons of this integration and while this may seem dramatic in the short term, it will sort itself out in the long term.”