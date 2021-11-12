Ashu Suyash appointed Independent Director on the HUL Board

Suyash comes with over 33 years of experience in the financial services and global information services sector. She was, until recently, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at CRISIL (Credit Rating Information Services of India Limited) and a member of the Operating Committee of S&P Global. She serves on Advisory Boards and Committees of several institutions like the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, National Institute of Securities and Markets.