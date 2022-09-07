Ashwini Parolkar elevated as the COO of Blacksof

Aditya Nagar, the CEO of Blacksof, commented, “Growing a branding and marketing organization like ours requires an exceptional team and an even better leader. Ashwini possesses all the qualities of that leader. She has time and again leveraged her expertise to establish, activate, and launch new departments and verticals at Blacksof along with single-handedly managing operations. Now, Blacksof will be two leaders strong and I’m sure her stepping up for this role will be the start of a new era for our company.