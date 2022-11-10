Ather Energy announces two senior appointments

Rajeev Goswami comes with a rich experience of over 22 years and will be heading the corporate legal department and will work to strengthen the legal and compliance framework at Ather Energy. Prior to joining Ather, he served as Head of Legal for Aluminium and Power business of Vedanta. He has donned legal and secretarial roles with IT majors such as HCL Technologies, Motorola, and Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSA) UK.