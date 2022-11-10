Ather Energy announces two senior appointments

Manuj Khurana has been appointed as the Vice President of Capital Allocation and Rajeev Goswami as the Vice President of Legal, effective immediately.
Ather Energy announced two key announcements to strengthen its leadership team as the company continues to grow its footprint and market share in India. The company has appointed Manuj Khurana as the Vice President of Capital Allocation and Rajeev Goswami as the Vice President of Legal, effective immediately.
Manuj Khurana joins Ather with 13 years of experience in strategy, business development, financial planning, transaction diligence, and policy. In his last role at Tesla India, he led policy and business development for their proposed India launch. Prior to joining Tesla, he held positions at Invest India and Accenture Strategy. He has also been on a panel on transportation led by the previous Principal Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister of India.
Rajeev Goswami comes with a rich experience of over 22 years and will be heading the corporate legal department and will work to strengthen the legal and compliance framework at Ather Energy. Prior to joining Ather, he served as Head of Legal for Aluminium and Power business of Vedanta. He has donned legal and secretarial roles with IT majors such as HCL Technologies, Motorola, and Nucleus Software Exports Ltd. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSA) UK.
Commenting on the appointments, Tarun Mehta, CEO & co-founder, Ather Energy, said, “Both Manuj and Rajeev have joined us at a pivotal time. With Ather steadily strengthening its retail network, manufacturing, and supply chain, I am confident that their knowledge and expertise will enhance our corporate capabilities. Manuj will play a critical role in channelling our resources towards organic and inorganic growth, and Rajeev's strategic counsel will help us in strengthening our legal and compliance framework.”