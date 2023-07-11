AyushPay appoints Former Dineout Co-Founder Vivek Kapoor as Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer

Reflecting on his new role, Kapoor shared his excitement, saying, "Joining AyushPay is an exciting new chapter in my entrepreneurial journey. My decision to be a part of AyushPay stems from my passion to solve the healthcare affordability problem in India. Every lower and middle-class family in our country has faced this challenge at least once in their lifetime. I aim to alleviate the stress that families already endure due to ongoing health concerns or prevent them from experiencing such hardships through affordable preventive healthcare plans."