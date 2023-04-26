Bconnect Communication appoints Ankit Sawhney as Strategy Head

Bconnect Communication, a new-age integrated media and public relation firm based out of New Delhi, announced the appointment of Ankit Sawhney as Strategy Head and Co-founder. In his new role, Ankit will be spearheading the overall operations of the firm , maximising the company’s operating performance. In his new role, Ankit will look forward to client strategy & new business acquisition as well. Whereas, he will work closely with the leadership team to drive the firm's growth and success.