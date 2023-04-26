Bconnect Communication appoints Ankit Sawhney as Strategy Head

In his new role, Ankit will look forward to client strategy & new business acquisition.
Bconnect Communication, a new-age integrated media and public relation firm based out of New Delhi, announced the appointment of Ankit Sawhney as Strategy Head and Co-founder. In his new role, Ankit will be spearheading the overall operations of the firm , maximising the company’s operating performance. In his new role, Ankit will look forward to client strategy & new business acquisition as well. Whereas, he will work closely with the leadership team to drive the firm's growth and success.
Ankit brings 15+ years of experience of working in sectors like FMCG, Consumer Durables. IT, ITES and is widely recognized for his expertise in business building, brand building, marketing & strategy. Prior to joining Bconnect Communications, Ankit has worked with some renowned industry names like Del Monte, Philips and P&G at senior level.
On his appointment, Neha Bhari, co-founder at Bconnect Communication said, " Being a covid born organisation, the firm has witnessed tremendous growth over the years. Onboarding of Ankit is aligned with the Bconnect Communication vision for the future. The expertise of strategy making & marketing will further enhance the organization growth in a structural manner. We look forward to this great partnership."
Talking about the new role, Ankit Sawhney said, “I am incredibly excited to join Bconnect Communication and work with the talented team here. I believe that we have a unique opportunity to disrupt the PR industry space and bring innovative opportunities for our clients. I look forward to working closely with Neha Bhari and the rest of the leadership team to deliver exceptional results for our clients and help our business grow and thrive."
Bconnect Communication is a fastest growing public relations firm that specialises in providing cutting-edge solutions to clients across various industries.
Ankit is based out of Delhi. He holds a Master’s degree from Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi University.