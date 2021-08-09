Being Human Clothing appoints Sanjeev Rao as CEO

Welcoming Sanjeev Rao to Being Human Clothing, managing director, Alvira Agnihotri says, “We’re glad to have Sanjeev join us as the CEO of Being Human Clothing. His vast experience in retail, specifically in the garment industry, will help us lead Being Human Clothing to expand to more markets and countries. We have big plans for the brand and with Sanjeev’s valuable expertise and contribution, we’re sure of taking Being Human Clothing to greater success. At the same time, it will also be a learning experience to work with someone like him who has several successes to his credit in this sector.”