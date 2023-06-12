BeLive eyes South Asia and Middle East markets with New Country Head

"I am very excited to join the BeLive team," said Vishwak. "BeLive offers a comprehensive range of products and services perfectly tailored to meet the demands of the booming global market for Livestream commerce. The India & Middle east markets are at the cusp of a boom in live commerce as enterprises are seeking to create more immersive experiences to retain & entertain their customers, it’s an opportune time to join the BeLive team who have already done a fabulous job of building a viable business catering to specific local market requirements.