BeLive eyes South Asia and Middle East markets with New Country Head

Vishwak Sinva has been appointed as Country Head for India and the Middle East.

BeLive Technology, a solutions provider of live and  video commerce technology, announced that Vishwak Sinva has been appointed as Country Head for India and the Middle East. This new addition is set  to strengthen its current management team as the company continues its growth  plan globally.  

Vishwak has over 20 years of experience in media and marketing, including a decade in digital development. Prior to joining BeLive, Vishwak was leading growth  and strategy for Firework India. Before that, Vishwak served as Lead, Digital.

Revenue of ETV Digital and Senior Manager, Digital Product and Revenue Strategy  of Hotstar India.  

“Vishwak is the right addition for BeLive,” said Latif Sim, chief strategy officer and director of BeLive. “Vishwak’s extensive video technology and media entertainment  background and strategy experience in high growth companies will help us  strengthen our key strategies, develop strategic alliances and expand our presence  in India and the Middle East. We believe his strong leadership experience will help  focus BeLive during our high growth period and help the company return to  profitability and expand globally.” 

"I am very excited to join the BeLive team," said Vishwak. "BeLive offers a  comprehensive range of products and services perfectly tailored to meet the  demands of the booming global market for Livestream commerce. The India &  Middle east markets are at the cusp of a boom in live commerce as enterprises are  seeking to create more immersive experiences to retain & entertain their customers,  it’s an opportune time to join the BeLive team who have already done a fabulous job  of building a viable business catering to specific local market requirements.  

As the key personnel leading growth and strategy of Firework India, Vishwak  successfully established Firework’s brand and service with relationships with major  enterprises like Unilever & ITC, and with innovative D2C brands like Sugar,  MamaEarth, The Man Company amongst others to help grow the adoption of video  commerce in India. 

Vishwak received a Bachelor of Commerce, International Business from Nizam  College, Osmania University, Hyderabad and has a Post Graduate Diploma in  Marketing from The Times School of Marketing, New Delhi.  

