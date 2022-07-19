Benetton's Head Of Marketing, Public Relations & Sustainability Jasleen Kaur moves on

Jasleen Kaur G who was heading marketing, public relations, and sustainability at Benetton Group has decided to quit the company after working for 7 years. She joined the company as deputy manager - digital marketing and PR in year 2015. As marketing head, she was responsible for Indian sub-continent markets including Myanmar, Nepal & Sri Lanka, and also lead the CSR and sustainable development in India. She posted about this on LinkedIn and her next move is yet unknown.