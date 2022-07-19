Benetton's Head Of Marketing, Public Relations & Sustainability Jasleen Kaur moves on

Her next move is not known yet.
Jasleen Kaur G who was heading marketing, public relations, and sustainability at Benetton Group has decided to quit the company after working for 7 years. She joined the company as deputy manager - digital marketing and PR in year 2015. As marketing head, she was responsible for Indian sub-continent markets including Myanmar, Nepal & Sri Lanka, and also lead the CSR and sustainable development in India. She posted about this on LinkedIn and her next move is yet unknown.
A lifestyle marketer, Kaur pursued her MBA in marketing and strategy from MDI, Gurgaon and has also pursued a management course from IIT, Delhi. In the past, she has also worked with Canon India, The Hindu and India Infrastructure Publishing.