BIG FM appoints Ishita Dasgupta as National Head – Digital

BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in India, has strengthened its national sales team with the appointment of Ishita Dasgupta as the national head – digital, and business Growth (West & South). In her new capacity, Ishita will be in charge of advancing BIG FM’s digital and business verticals across the radio network.
An accomplished media professional, Ishita specialises in media and entertainment. In a career spanning more than 17 years, Ishita has impactfully led cross-functional projects and teams in the fields of revenue management, business development, relationship management, and brand development. Her robust body of experience exhibits a strong focus on advertising sales, digital properties, project management, and Profit & Loss accountability. In her previous role as Vice President – Digital Alliances & Partnerships with QYOU Media India Private Limited, she oversaw market expansion by spearheading its digital sales strategy and developing innovative IP solutions. Prior to that, she has worked with Print & TV media companies including ABP, TV9 and India News where she set up the entire revenue function, sales strategy, revenue generation & customized brand solutions.
Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM said, “In all Ishita’s previous roles, her contribution has been integral to the success that the brand has achieved. Given her vast experience in bringing together functions to deliver on the organisational goals, Ishita joins us at an opportune time as BIG FM endeavours to re-write its digital story. I am very happy to welcome Ishita to the team and look forward to exciting times ahead for the brand.”