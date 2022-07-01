BIG FM appoints Ishita Dasgupta as National Head – Digital

An accomplished media professional, Ishita specialises in media and entertainment. In a career spanning more than 17 years, Ishita has impactfully led cross-functional projects and teams in the fields of revenue management, business development, relationship management, and brand development. Her robust body of experience exhibits a strong focus on advertising sales, digital properties, project management, and Profit & Loss accountability. In her previous role as Vice President – Digital Alliances & Partnerships with QYOU Media India Private Limited, she oversaw market expansion by spearheading its digital sales strategy and developing innovative IP solutions. Prior to that, she has worked with Print & TV media companies including ABP, TV9 and India News where she set up the entire revenue function, sales strategy, revenue generation & customized brand solutions.