Blackcoffee.media names Russell Pinto as Business Head

Russell has displayed exceptional leadership skills throughout his career, having effectively built and managed successful teams and processes across various positions in the media industry. He has a proven track record of delivering results on projects of various scales and formats. Previously, Russell has worked with RMG Connect and Times Music. Following a seven-year tenure at Times Music, he transitioned to Culture Machine, where he began as a Team Lead and was progressively promoted to the role of vice president of Audience Growth & Operations. In 2018, on the cusp of India's OTT boom, he transitioned to the content side of the industry and was appointed as the Vice President for Studios and Business Development. Russell has served as a producer for a number of marquee projects, including the Meme Boys web series on Sony LIV, and a variety of ground-breaking podcasts for Audible Suno, such as Thriller Factory, Masters of Business, and others. Russell has recently reunited with former colleagues from Culture Machine at Blackcoffee.media.