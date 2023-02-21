Blackcoffee.media names Russell Pinto as Business Head

Previously, Russell has worked with RMG Connect and Times Music.
Blackcoffee.media, an independent growth marketing and solutions company, has announced the appointment of Russell Pinto as their business head. With over 17 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, Russell brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in large scale operations from media companies.
Russell has displayed exceptional leadership skills throughout his career, having effectively built and managed successful teams and processes across various positions in the media industry. He has a proven track record of delivering results on projects of various scales and formats. Previously, Russell has worked with RMG Connect and Times Music. Following a seven-year tenure at Times Music, he transitioned to Culture Machine, where he began as a Team Lead and was progressively promoted to the role of vice president of Audience Growth & Operations. In 2018, on the cusp of India's OTT boom, he transitioned to the content side of the industry and was appointed as the Vice President for Studios and Business Development. Russell has served as a producer for a number of marquee projects, including the Meme Boys web series on Sony LIV, and a variety of ground-breaking podcasts for Audible Suno, such as Thriller Factory, Masters of Business, and others. Russell has recently reunited with former colleagues from Culture Machine at Blackcoffee.media.
At Blackcoffee.media, Russell's goal is to impart his expertise and facilitate the strengthening of the team across all departments, thereby positioning the company to effectively serve larger brand clients. “Working with Blackcoffe.media is the sort of challenge I have been looking for. The performance marketing industry is highly competitive, and only results-driven teams succeed. I am eager to take on the challenge of building a winning team at Blackcoffee.media over the next phase of my career,” said Russell Pinto, Business Head, Blackcoffee.media
Welcoming Russell on board, Kirtan Mankad, co-founder, Blackcoffee.media, said, “We are confident that Russell's leadership will enable the company to reach new milestones in delivering exceptional solutions and services to our clients. He is a seasoned professional with a wealth of experience and passion for success, and I am sure his deep understanding of the industry will be a valuable asset to our company and drive our growth to newer heights.”