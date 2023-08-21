boAt appoints Vedansh Kumar as Head of Brand Marketing

boAt Lifestyle has roped in Vedansh Kumar from Zomato as head of brand marketing. At Zomato, he worked as creative lead for around 1 year. Kumar posted about this development on his LinkedIn profile.

Vedansh has around 10 years of experience in the industry and has also worked with companies like JWT (Delhi), Publicis Groupe, MullenLoweLintas Group, Humour Me, Dentsu Creative Services in the past. He has created campaigns for brands like Google, Paytm, Vivo, Absolut Vodka, Jameson Irish Whiskey, etc.