Bobble AI appoints Sahil Deswal as its Chief Growth and Marketing Officer

Speaking on the Joining, Sahil Deswal, chief growth and marketing officer of Bobble AI, said,"Bobble AI’s innovative deep tech solutions re-imagining the keyboard utility as a holistic conversation media platform have emerged as a game-changer in how brands market themselves engaging their millions of potential consumers in creative and non-intrusive way. By helping 80 Mn smartphone users to express themselves in more localised, personalised and creative ways, Bobble AI has carved a niche for itself that has potential to re-define mobile marketing & advertising space and emerge as a global leader. I am excited to join the visionary leadership team and look forward to working closely with the team to achieve our collective goals and drive the company's growth further."