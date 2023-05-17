Bobble AI elevates Kaushik Parashar as Chief Product Officer

Satyajit Deb Roy has been roped in as Revenue Head - A&M.
Bobble AI, the conversation media platform has elevated its founding team member & the Sr. VP of Products, Kaushik Parashar as the new chief product officer and roped in Satyajit Deb Roy as the new revenue head, Advertising & Marketing, who comes with years of valuable experience working with the likes of ShareChat, Moj, JioSaavn.
Kaushik Parashar, IIT-Delhi alumnus has been with Bobble AI since October 2016. He joined as a product designer in the product team and has since grown to become Sr. VP – Products within a 5-year span. His enthusiasm, innovative design thinking, creative approach & hard work has led to creation of some of Bobble’s finest products. He is a fantastic team player, a big promoter of Bobble culture, coach and will drive Bobble future product strategy & growth. Bobble acknowledges his tremendous contribution made over the years and promotes him as the new Chief Product Officer (CPO) reporting to the founder & CEO, Ankit Prasad.
Commenting on this Kaushik Parashar stated, “I am extremely thrilled to take on the new role as CPO and look forward to the challenge. We have a great team with whom I enjoy working and I am confident that we will drive growth and success for Bobble AI. I am also grateful for the support and opportunities that the organization has provided and the trust our Leadership team has bestowed on me. I am committed to driving innovative product strategies that have been the Bobble AI’s USP as India’s most innovative AI-powered Conversation Media Platform (built on top of keyboard service) that challenges the monopoly of global tech giants.”
The company has also roped in the industry stalwart Satyajit Deb Roy as its new Revenue Head — Advertising & Marketing. Satyajit comes with over 24 years of work experience before joining Bobble AI. He played a crucial role in the growth of many top notch rapidly growing new age media platforms including ShareChat, Moj, JioSaavn, ESPN Cricinfo & Afaqs in different key leadership roles. He will be leading sales for Bobble AI’s advertising & marketing division, one of the fast growing markets with a goal to meet the financial objectives.
Satyajit said, “I am very excited about this opportunity as I have been observing Bobble AI’s journey closely for the last few years as an industry leader and the way in the post-Covid scenario company has revolutionized the Conversation Media Marketing space for brands with its innovative line of solutions whether its branded conversational content, data-driven solutions or the conversational commerce, I am certain that it’s capable of driving a paradigm shift in the advertising & marketing space. I am super thrilled to actively participate in this transformational journey of the A&M industry and lead it as part of Bobble AI.“
Commenting on both appointments, Bobble AI’s founder & CEO Ankit Prasad said, “We at Bobble AI are a strong believer in building a progressive work culture and an ecosystem that offers immense opportunities, growth possibilities and the right environment to nurture young talents who emerge as industry leaders. Kaushik’s journey as a product designer to becoming our Chief Product Officer says a lot about who we are. He has been a witness to our exceptional roller coaster journey starting from zero to reaching over 85 Mn smartphone users.”
He adds, “I am equally happy to welcome Satyajit on board, he brings enormous experience as an industry leader who has participated in the growth journey of some of the new revolutionary media platforms. These two hires add to our story of building a professional senior leadership team of industry stalwarts and transformative change agents who have the knowledge, skill and capability to take Bobble to new heights and achieve our stated objectives. My best wishes to Kaushik & Satyajit!!”