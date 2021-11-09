BookingJini Ropes in Srinivasan V as Board of Director to develop their Global Strategies

Bookingjini, a hospitality-focused SaaS platform ropes in Srinivasan V. as board of directors to step up its presence in the international tourism market. With the travel sector booming once again, and international borders opening up, industries across the world are functioning in full capacity and making strides to innovate their services and offerings. Under Srinivasan’s aegis and with the help of his extensive experience, BookingJini plans on leveraging the market boom to build its presence in the international travel forum.