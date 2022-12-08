Boomlet Media ropes in Bhavita Shah as head of business and Arastu Thapar as group head

The influencer management and networking company looks at strengthening its senior leadership cadre through these key roles.
Boomlet Media, an influencer management and networking company has announced key appointments by roping up Bhavita Shah as head of business and Arastu Thapar as group head – sales and strategy.
Bhavita will be managing the company's operations and activities. She will be reporting directly to Danish Malik, co-founder & CEO and to Preety Singh, co-founder & managing director.
Arastu will be managing the sales vertical and the overall-front-ending of the business while managing growth & equity strategy for the business by managing investor relations & the VC ecosystems awareness.
Danish Malik, co-founder & CEO of Boomlet Media, said “We are excited to welcome Bhavita and Arastu to the Boomlet Media family. The appointments will be pivotal towards our expansion plans further down the line.”
Bhavita has over half a decade of experience as a digital marketer with a wide understanding of content and influencer marketing, previously associated with Fork Media as the regional head (West) - sales. She has also worked as the Senior Manager (Influencer Marketing) for Unacademy. Whereas, Arastu has been leading sales and business P&L’s for almost a decade, prior to joining Boomlet Media Arastu has managed Business units for brands including SportsKeeda, WhiteHat Junior, and Sporjo & headed teams at Hindustan Times Media Limited & ABEC .
Bhavita Shah, head of business of Boomlet Media, on her appointment commented, " I am thrilled for my role as the Business Head with Boomlet Media, looking forward to contributing towards building Boomlet Media as a market leader.
On his appointment, Arastu Thapar, group head - sales & strategy commented, “I am delighted to join Boomlet as the Group Head, the team will be working to create a substantial footprint for Boomlet Media.