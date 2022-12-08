Boomlet Media ropes in Bhavita Shah as head of business and Arastu Thapar as group head

Danish Malik, co-founder & CEO of Boomlet Media, said “We are excited to welcome Bhavita and Arastu to the Boomlet Media family. The appointments will be pivotal towards our expansion plans further down the line.”

Bhavita has over half a decade of experience as a digital marketer with a wide understanding of content and influencer marketing, previously associated with Fork Media as the regional head (West) - sales. She has also worked as the Senior Manager (Influencer Marketing) for Unacademy. Whereas, Arastu has been leading sales and business P&L’s for almost a decade, prior to joining Boomlet Media Arastu has managed Business units for brands including SportsKeeda, WhiteHat Junior, and Sporjo & headed teams at Hindustan Times Media Limited & ABEC .