BORNHI appoints Himanshu Gaur as Executive Creative Director

BORN HI, the digital marketing agency, has announced the appointment of Himanshu Gaur as its Executive Creative Director. Himanshu brings with him a wealth of experience in the creative and copywriting consultancy industry, having worked for notable organizations such as JWT where he worked as a Creative Copywriter, BC Web Wise, Media Monks, Hashtag Orange, Talk2Users, among others.
Prior to joining BORN HI, Himanshu was an Associate Manager and Creative Director at Accenture, where he was responsible for delivering creative solutions for the company's clients. He has also served as Senior Creative Director at Simba Advertising and Rabbithole India, where he handled clients such as Airtel, DLF, Homestead, Royal Enfield, RBS, Max, Nestle, ITC, Dabur, JK Tyres, Aviva, HP, Samsung, and MetLife, among others.
In addition to his professional experience, Himanshu is a Visiting Faculty for Copywriting and Creative Visualization at National Broadcasting Academy, Delhi, and has also served as a Visiting Faculty for Creative Writing at the School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi.
As the executive creative director, Himanshu will be responsible for leading the creative functions at BORNHI. He will develop the creative vision and business concepts for clients while working closely with teams across different offices to create impactful content and campaigns. He will also be tasked with developing inventive and captivating brand films for clients, showcasing their unique brand identity and telling their story in a compelling way.
Commenting on his appointment, Sandeep Sreekumar, vice - president, BORN HI, said: “At BORN HI, we are committed to creating an innovative and forward-thinking marketing communications company that is powered by innovation and creativity. We are thrilled to have Himanshu on board, as he brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise that will help us accelerate our transformation journey. Himanshu's role as Executive Creative Director is critical to our mission of channeling and building upon our strengths to deliver exceptional digital marketing solutions to our clients. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead, and we look forward to working closely with Himanshu to build a company that delivers real value to our clients and brands.”
Himanshu Gaur said, “It is an honour to be given the opportunity to take on this responsibility. I am excited to collaborate with the esteemed leadership team and esteemed client partners. I look forward to contributing my expertise and working towards achieving our shared goals.”
Over the last 14 years, BORN HI has built a very strong expertise in the digital marketing space that takes a result-oriented and client-oriented approach to servicing its clients.