Bottle Openers Digital Solutions onboards Sachin Bhardwaj as creative lead

Sachin joins Bottle Openers Digital Solutions from ThreePegsUp, a brand studio he co-founded in 2020.
Ushering in the next phase of growth with a new people and business strategy, Gurugram based digital agency Bottle Openers Digital Solutions has appointed Sachin Bhardwaj as head of creative. In the next few months, with the objective of providing 360 degree solutions to clients, the agency will be hiring more people across art, creative, servicing and tech departments.
Speaking on this development, the agency’s Founder Sachin Kumar said, “Building a creative performance company that could deliver to the client’s business needs was always the vision of Bottle Openers. Sachin joining our team as the creative lead will not only strengthen our overall creative capabilities, but will help us in providing holistic communication solutions for clients.”
Bhardwaj comes with 18+ years of experience in advertising with stints at Triton Communications, Percept/H, DDB Mudra, Lintas, Everest Brand Solutions and Basecamp India. The seasoned creative has worked on more than 100 brands including Eureka Forbes, Golden Tobacco Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Idea Cellular, Virgin Atlantic Airlines, Network18 CNN-IBN and IBN7, Lomani Deodorants and Perfumes, BoroPlus, Reliance Energy, Kara, Magma Fincorp, Kutchina, and Fortune Oils. In 2017, after taking a break from advertising, he started a jaggery tea venture in Pune.
Sachin joins Bottle Openers Digital Solutions from ThreePegsUp, a brand studio he co-founded in 2020. He said, “I am excited to be a part of the dynamic Bottle Openers family. In our first interaction, what struck me about Sachin (Kumar) was his clarity of vision on how far the company has come and its top growth pillars going forward. Also, I believe we have a high affinity with each other in ‘failing fast and learning faster’ - a powerful motto to live by in the ever-evolving advertising landscape. I look forward to an enriching journey at the agency. ”
Kumar believes that Bottle Openers’ sharp focus and team dynamics helped the agency tide over business challenges brought by the pandemic. “Over the last five years, we believe we have gained wide experience in all segments of the digital media building brand narratives of Amazon, Snickers, Cream Bell, Faber and Blackberrys, among others. We also strengthened our expertise in performance marketing and did some award-winning work in omnichannel tech innovation. In the post-Covid world, tech innovations will be the key differentiator for digital agencies, and we would like to further build our capabilities on that front by collaborating with digital-first brands,” he added