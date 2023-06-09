Broadband India Forum appoints Shivnath Thukral as Vice President

Broadband India Forum (BIF), an independent policy forum and think-tank committed to the development and enhancement of the entire broadband ecosystem in India, is delighted to announce the appointment of Shivnath Thukral, director and head of public policy at Meta, as its new vice president. With his extensive experience and expertise in public policy, Thukral will play a pivotal role in driving BIF's mission to promote high-quality broadband connectivity across the country.