Broadband India Forum appoints Shivnath Thukral as Vice President

Thukral is Director and Head Public Policy, India at Meta.
Broadband India Forum (BIF), an independent policy forum and think-tank committed to the development and enhancement of the entire broadband ecosystem in India, is delighted to announce the appointment of Shivnath Thukral, director and head of public policy at Meta, as its new vice president. With his extensive experience and expertise in public policy, Thukral will play a pivotal role in driving BIF's mission to promote high-quality broadband connectivity across the country.
Announcing the new vice president of BIF, T.V. Ramachandran, president of Broadband India Forum, said, “With his extensive experience and skills in various projects and assignments, we are confident that he will bring valuable contributions to BIF's growth and success and take it to the next level of excellence."
The senior leadership team of BIF now comprises:
1. Smt. Aruna Sundararajan IAS (Retd.), former secretary (Telecom), Department of Telecommunications, as Chairperson;
2. T.V. Ramachandran, CEO & Founder, advisory@TVR, as President;
3. Ashwani Rana, Chief Public Policy Officer, India, Zupee, as Vice President;
4. Shivnath Thukral, director & head public policy, India, Meta, also as vice president;
5. Dr. Satya N Gupta, Chairman of Board, Bluetown India and BIMSTEC, South Asia, as Treasurer.
Broadband India Forum remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting a comprehensive broadband ecosystem in India. The forum looks forward to leveraging Thukral's expertise to collaborate with stakeholders, advocate for favorable policies, and bridge the digital divide.