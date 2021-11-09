BYJU’S appoints Anil Goel As President - Technology

Based in Gurgaon, Anil is a highly accomplished, entrepreneurial, innovative, and results-oriented technology executive. With a career spanning over 25+ years, he has spent most of his time in the U.S. Before joining BYJU’S, he was with OYO as Group Chief Technology and Product Officer. As a part of the core strategy team, he drove OYO's growth into a Global Hospitality Powerhouse spanning across 80+countries driven by technology. Additionally, having worked with companies like Amazon, RealNetworks, and HyperQuality, his expertise lies in strategic planning, building and extending large software systems and infrastructure, technical architecture, design, product, project management for high availability, high volume transactional systems, websites and online and mobile applications. An avid sportsperson, he has run a full marathon, done a 200 Kms cyclathon, and loves adventure sports like scuba diving and skydiving.