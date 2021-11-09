BYJU’S appoints Anil Goel As President - Technology

He will also be responsible for the product development, network operations, and implementation of management information systems, software applications, and IT infrastructure.
In a commitment to further strengthen its technology vertical, BYJU’S, the world’s leading edtech company and the creator of India’s most loved school learning app, today announced the appointment of Anil Goel as president - technology.
Serving in a leadership role, Anil will strategize the direction of technology within BYJU’S and its group companies and introduce emerging technologies to improve learning outcomes and efficiency in support of the company’s long-term goals. He will also be responsible for the product development, network operations, and implementation of management information systems, software applications, and IT infrastructure.
Pravin Prakash, chief people officer, BYJU’S said, “Anil is a proven leader with 25+ years of rich experience in building technology systems and processes in different organisations. At BYJU’S, he will play a key role in building the next generation technology in the education space. We are delighted to have him on board and look forward to working together and supporting him in achieving the goals.”
Commenting on his appointment, Anil Goel said, “I am thrilled to be a part of BYJU’S which is revolutionising the online learning space across the world. Technology is a powerful tool that can transform and redefine the way education is delivered. The team is already delivering cutting-edge technology and constantly innovating the learning space and I look forward to adding my expertise in further strengthening this. We will focus on developing tech-driven solutions that will empower students with high-quality education and provide engaging learning experiences”.
Based in Gurgaon, Anil is a highly accomplished, entrepreneurial, innovative, and results-oriented technology executive. With a career spanning over 25+ years, he has spent most of his time in the U.S. Before joining BYJU’S, he was with OYO as Group Chief Technology and Product Officer. As a part of the core strategy team, he drove OYO's growth into a Global Hospitality Powerhouse spanning across 80+countries driven by technology. Additionally, having worked with companies like Amazon, RealNetworks, and HyperQuality, his expertise lies in strategic planning, building and extending large software systems and infrastructure, technical architecture, design, product, project management for high availability, high volume transactional systems, websites and online and mobile applications. An avid sportsperson, he has run a full marathon, done a 200 Kms cyclathon, and loves adventure sports like scuba diving and skydiving.
Anil holds an MBA degree in marketing from the City University of Seattle and a B.Tech. (Hons.) in Electrical and Electronics from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani.
