BYJU’S appoints Himanshu Bajaj as Head of Business - BYJU’S Learning Centre

Before joining BYJU’S, Himanshu worked with Kearney and led its Consumer and Retail practice across Asia Pacific. He has also worked with Fedex in Singapore and Hong Kong and TSMG in Mumbai. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from the Delhi College of Engineering and has done his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst from the Association for Investment Management and Research