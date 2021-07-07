Cashfree appoints Arun Tikoo as SVP of Business and Strategy

Arun brings over two decades of experience across senior leadership roles at top financial institutions like SBI, Yes bank, ICICI and HDFC. In a decade-long stint at Yes Bank, he was instrumental in bringing innovation to the business line. He leveraged the retail distribution network and grew digital products in retail, startups, and SME segments. He drove the first ever API integration across the industry as well as strategic partnerships with accelerator programs such as T-hub, Springboard, and multiple state government setups. As part of the YES:Head-STARTUP program, he onboarded many startups across fintech, agritech, edutech and ecommerce & aggregators, some of whom have become unicorns now.