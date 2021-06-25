Cashfree appoints Vaibhav Mehrotra as the Head of Marketing

Vaibhav Mehrotra, head - brand and marketing, Cashfree said, “I am elated to join Cashfree, especially at an exciting juncture in the company’s growth journey. Fintech has truly emerged as one of the leading growth drivers in the country and across the globe. I am truly excited about building and supporting our growth and the continued improvements we are making in the payments space. This is an exciting time to join this innovative and vision-led organization.