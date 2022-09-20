Cashify appoints Subodh Garg as CFO

With more than two decades of experience in the financial sector, Subodh Garg joins Cashify as a veteran with strong business acumen. Prior to joining Cashify, he held the position of CFO at Pickrr and other leadership positions with startups such as Bulbul and Healthkart. Before venturing into the world of startups, Subodh garnered a rich, diversified experience of 20 years in various industries such as Insurance, BPO, Service and Manufacturing.