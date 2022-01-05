Chargeup appoints Ankur Madan as COO and Co-Founder

Ankur will be responsible for heading operations and technology, leading Chargeup’s product strategy as well.
Chargeup, the brand building Bharat’s largest battery swapping network for e-rickshaws, announces the joining of Ankur Madan, former head of product, Spectra, as the COO and co-founder of the company. Ankur will head operations and technology at the company and will be leading Chargeup’s product strategy.
Ankur Madan has over 15 years of market experience in the multiple sectors and is proficient in building businesses from the scratch. Prior to this, Ankur has held key positions in Ubico Networks, Bharti Airtel, Haier Appliances, and Spectra. He has a Bachelors degree in Information Technology with Masters in Management from London School of Economics. Ankur has also studied Design Thinking and Innovation as part of the MIT Sloan Executive Education programme.
Speaking about this, Varun Goenka, CEO and Co-founder, Chargeup, said, “It is a matter of great delight to welcome Ankur Madan on board as a co-founder and COO of Chargeup. Ankur is vastly experienced in product strategy and development, and managing various commercial aspects in customer as well as business facing arenas. With his expertise, I foresee Chargeup moving faster towards its next step of product development and market expansion across India. We are aiming to leverage best-in-class technologies to constantly improve our battery services, and Ankur’s joining augurs well for our plans on this front as well.”
Chargeup has rapidly emerged as an advanced technology-driven solution provider that offers Battery as a Service (BaaS) support to EV drivers in India. By facilitating easy battery swapping, Chargeup is enabling electric 2 & 3 wheeler drivers to overcome range anxiety through standardized battery technology and robust execution capabilities.
Chargeup’s brand promise is a 2-minute battery swap within a radius of 2 km to effectively double the revenue for drivers and dealer partners. Starting with 2 stations, Chargeup has now expanded the network to 70 stations and caters to more than 700 drivers daily. The company is clocking 20,000 swaps a month and has already covered 10 million kms since the launch.