Chargeup appoints Ankur Madan as COO and Co-Founder

Speaking about this, Varun Goenka, CEO and Co-founder, Chargeup, said, “It is a matter of great delight to welcome Ankur Madan on board as a co-founder and COO of Chargeup. Ankur is vastly experienced in product strategy and development, and managing various commercial aspects in customer as well as business facing arenas. With his expertise, I foresee Chargeup moving faster towards its next step of product development and market expansion across India. We are aiming to leverage best-in-class technologies to constantly improve our battery services, and Ankur’s joining augurs well for our plans on this front as well.”