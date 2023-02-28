Chargeup appoints ex Meta Executive Satish Mittal as Chief Digital Officer

The industry veteran will spearhead tech, data, and partnerships initiatives at the FiNeTech enterprise.
Chargeup, the company building India’s first FiNeTech platform (Finance-Network-Technology Platform) in the EV sector, recently appointed former Meta Executive and ex-CTO, Vodafone, Satish Mittal as its Chief Digital Officer. In his new role, Satish will be responsible for furthering the technology, digital, and partnerships initiatives for the brand.
Satish has worked with several renowned companies in India and abroad in leadership positions. This includes his stints as CTO, of Global Enterprise with Reliance Communications, SVP and CTO at Vodafone Business Services, and Lead Mobile & Connectivity Partnership at Meta by Facebook. With over 30 years of industry experience, Satish is set to lead Chargeup in not only building meaningful collaborations but also accelerating the company’s rate of growth.
Speaking about this, Varun Goenka, founder and CEO, Chargeup said, “Satish is an industry expert with strong credentials in the Indian as well as international tech domain. His expertise in forging business partnerships, and in-depth knowhow of the most advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, Metaverse, and data analytics will enable Chargeup to continuously enhance its path-breaking FiNeTech platform capabilities and drive growth for the brand as well as the valued partners that Chargeup works with. We are looking forward to a fruitful association.”
Adding further, Satish Mittal, chief digital officer, Chargeup, said, “India is entering a new era of clean mobility, and enterprises like Chargeup are at the forefront of building the ecosystem that will enable electric mobility to thrive in the country. The FiNeTech platform has evolved rapidly in recent times, and they have already developed innovative partnerships and established an EV energy service network that will go a long way in popularizing EVs in India. My aim is to contribute my tech insights and identify as well as implement partnerships that can further the mission of Chargeup.”
Satish Mittal is BTech honors graduate from REC, Kurukshetra, and also has an Executive MBA degree from the SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR). He is doing his doctoral study on the impact of social media on MSMEs from 2020-2022 at the SP Jain School of Global Management. As an industry expert, he has been on the Board of Studies for SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) wherein he shares his know-how as an industry expert with future entrepreneurs and business leaders.