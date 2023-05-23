Cheil India appoints Amit Nandwani as National Creative Director

Amit Nandwani is equally excited about his new role, saying, "I am thrilled to join Cheil as the agency is on an exciting transformation path. Having already acquired a repertoire of marquee clients such as MG Motors, JK Tyres, Asics and UNICEF, Cheil has big plans to further grow its business. And it’s an honour to lead the creative charge on this incredible journey. With Neeraj, Vikash and Sanjeev, I look forward to shaping the creative culture of the agency and take it to greater heights on the back of some ground-breaking work.”