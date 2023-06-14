Cheil India expands its creative talent; onboarded Tarvinderjit Singh as Senior Executive Creative Director

Vikash Chemjong, chief creative officer at Cheil India said, “It’s good news for any agency when good people want to be a part of the gig. And over the last six months or so, we are proud to say that some of the best talent in the city [across different levels] have joined us. And now with Tarvinder too joining us, our creative quotient has just got another huge boost! If what he managed to do in his last stint here is anything to go by, we have exciting days ahead of us. Both for us and our client Samsung.”