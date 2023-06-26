Cleartrip appoints Ganesh Ramaswamy as Chief Product and Technology Officer

Ganesh is a seasoned professional who joins Cleartrip from Flipkart, where he spent 4 years shaping the product and engineering charter in the Supply Chain Fulfillment and Services group. In the past, he had a successful tenure at Yahoo, leading teams in advertisement systems and data systems. Following that, he joined GwynnieBee/Caastle, a prominent clothing-as-a-service startup, where he led teams in data platforms and user retention. He also served as the Head of Product and Engineering at Qikwell, a healthcare startup that was later acquired by Practo. During his tenure, Ganesh played a pivotal role in driving the adoption of Qikwell, expanding its reach to over 250 hospitals across India.